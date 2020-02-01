AMN Healthcare Services’ (AMN) “Positive” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMN. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $67.38. 420,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,229. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $159,220.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,797.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,560 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

