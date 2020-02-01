Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.85-$15.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.0-$25.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.41 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 14.85-15.60 EPS.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $10.10 on Friday, reaching $216.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,955,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.69. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.81.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

