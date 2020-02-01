Ameriprise Financial’s (AMP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Shares of AMP opened at $165.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $121.55 and a one year high of $173.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

