American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Receives $13.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

AMSC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

AMSC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. 227,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,348. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.68 million, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.08. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $78,489.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 269.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 960,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 110,545 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 5.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 564,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 28,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 27.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 81,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 80.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 60,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

