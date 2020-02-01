American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Stephens

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) had its price target cut by Stephens from $41.50 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
AMNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of American National BankShares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.
Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. American National BankShares has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.09.
About American National BankShares
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.