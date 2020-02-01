American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Stephens

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) had its price target cut by Stephens from $41.50 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of American National BankShares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. American National BankShares has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American National BankShares by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 126,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American National BankShares by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 65,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American National BankShares by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American National BankShares by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American National BankShares by 37.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

