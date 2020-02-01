American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Citigroup

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.85.

NYSE:AEP opened at $104.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.65. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $76.78 and a 52-week high of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

