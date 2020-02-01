AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie set a $16.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $17.07.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. AMC Entertainment had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 476,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,242 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

