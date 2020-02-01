Ambrosus (AMB) Price Tops $0.0160 on Major Exchanges

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $394,716.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Gatecoin, IDEX and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin, Binance, Coinrail, Mercatox, RightBTC, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

