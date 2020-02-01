Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2,250.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2,000.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,309.43.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $138.04 on Thursday, hitting $2,008.72. 15,550,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,846.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,811.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,055.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

