Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $2,450.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,309.43.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $138.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,008.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,460,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,055.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,851.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,811.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

