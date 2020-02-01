Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $2,300.00 Price Target at Cfra

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Cfra from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $138.04 on Friday, hitting $2,008.72. 15,460,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,851.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,811.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,055.72. The company has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

