Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Positive Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their positive rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $2,150.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,055.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,851.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,811.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.