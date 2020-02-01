Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2,700.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $138.04 on Friday, hitting $2,008.72. 15,460,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,851.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,811.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,055.72. The company has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

