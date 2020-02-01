Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,309.43.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,851.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,811.88. The company has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,055.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

