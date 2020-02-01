Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Posts Earnings Results

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million.

Shares of AMAL stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.24. 61,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,105. The company has a market capitalization of $547.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.43. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

