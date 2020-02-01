AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Trading Down 6.3%

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $9.08, approximately 903,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,107,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.18.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $300.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.42.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $84.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 88.54%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 30,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $344,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $325,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 72,466 shares of company stock worth $745,730. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 68,367 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 727.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 802,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 407,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 141,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.