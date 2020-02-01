Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Senior Officer Purchases C$34,560.00 in Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Senior Officer Chad Wells acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$34,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at C$782,308.80.

ALS traded down C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$10.71. 71,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,345. Altius Minerals Co. has a one year low of C$10.41 and a one year high of C$13.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.48. The company has a market cap of $468.55 million and a P/E ratio of -115.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.