Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $587,406.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $167,790.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Scott Jones sold 13,663 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $1,411,251.27.

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $172,851.90.

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $470,091.44.

On Monday, November 4th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $420,224.42.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $139.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.65. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -774.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $126.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,744,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

