ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.27

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 82307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALSMY shares. Morgan Stanley raised ALSTOM/ADR from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

