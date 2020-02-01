Alphacat Price Down 23.1% This Week (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $542,320.00 and $49,291.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

