Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,527.47.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $21.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,434.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,997. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,402.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,275.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $989.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,890. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,243,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

