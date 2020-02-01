Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,353,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.09.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $988.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,402.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,275.98.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

