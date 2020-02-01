AllSafe Market Capitalization Achieves $192,575.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $192,575.00 and $857.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 147.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

