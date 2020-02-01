Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ AHPI opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.08. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.53%.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

