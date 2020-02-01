Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Cfra

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target reduced by Cfra from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Shares of ADS traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,416. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.02. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $99.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,127,000 after buying an additional 57,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,649,000 after buying an additional 72,130 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

