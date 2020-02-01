Alliance Data Systems’ (ADS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.81.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

NYSE ADS traded down $4.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.71 and a 200 day moving average of $122.26. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $99.20 and a one year high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.