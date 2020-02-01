Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.50-19.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.98. Allegiant Travel also updated its FY20 guidance to $16.50-19.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti reissued a not rated rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.58.

ALGT stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.04. The company had a trading volume of 224,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,336. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.68. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $120.91 and a twelve month high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

