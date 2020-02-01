Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) announced a — dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,590. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABTX shares. Raymond James downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

