Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-$1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $615-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.29 million.Align Technology also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.19-1.28 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Barclays cut their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.42.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,219. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.96 and a 200-day moving average of $233.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.61, for a total value of $214,888.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $11,013.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,208 shares of company stock worth $5,037,975 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

