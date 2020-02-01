Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Position Lowered by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 3.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $206.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.69. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

