Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,431,833 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.21% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $15,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AQN. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $9,693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,524,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,783,000 after acquiring an additional 618,463 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,269,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,296,000 after acquiring an additional 368,719 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $4,266,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 22.2% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,505,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 273,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC set a $14.30 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Howard Weil lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

AQN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 642,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,038. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $15.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.41 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

