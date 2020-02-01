Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Lowered to $159.00 at Raymond James

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $162.00 to $159.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.68.

NASDAQ ALXN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,600. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

