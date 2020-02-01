Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexion Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.65-10.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $10.65-$10.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $99.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average is $108.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.68.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

