Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 646.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $99.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

