ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.10. 10,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,917. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000.

About ALERUS FINL COR/SH

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

