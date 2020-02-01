Alchemint Standards Price Up 71.3% Over Last Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 201.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 71.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $210,584.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

Alchemint Standards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

