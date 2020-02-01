AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of AlarmCom from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of AlarmCom from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34. AlarmCom has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 122.34%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. AlarmCom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AlarmCom by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,326,000 after buying an additional 603,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,737,000 after purchasing an additional 109,046 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,506,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,279,000 after purchasing an additional 314,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,111,000 after purchasing an additional 166,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

