AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $68.67 Average PT from Brokerages

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALRM. Imperial Capital upgraded AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price objective on AlarmCom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. First Analysis raised shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. AlarmCom has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.62 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. AlarmCom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,628.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

