AirSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.37 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, AirSwap has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One AirSwap token can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Liqui, Gatecoin and Huobi. AirSwap has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.76 or 0.02966063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00194225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120871 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AirSwap’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

AirSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Huobi, OKEx, Radar Relay, Binance, Liqui, IDEX, AirSwap and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

