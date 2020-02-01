Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -2.58

Media coverage about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a daily sentiment score of -2.58 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Airbus’ analysis:

Get Airbus alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $147.00 on Friday. Airbus has a 12-month low of $112.90 and a 12-month high of $154.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.75.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.