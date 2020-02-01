Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €186.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €186.00 ($216.28) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €157.00 ($182.56) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($169.77) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €142.92 ($166.19).

AIR traded down €1.26 ($1.47) on Friday, hitting €133.24 ($154.93). 1,207,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($116.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of €132.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €127.67.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

