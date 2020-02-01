Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 600,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -262.13 and a beta of 0.98. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brady Thomas Templeton sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $141,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,719. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

