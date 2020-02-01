Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AF. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.18 ($13.00).

Shares of EPA AF traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, reaching €8.39 ($9.76). The company had a trading volume of 3,105,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($17.03). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.85.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

