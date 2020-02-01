Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIRYY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

AIRYY stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.90. Air China has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Air China had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

