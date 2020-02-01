Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $79.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADC. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at $419,803.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

ADC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.93. The stock had a trading volume of 437,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.05. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

