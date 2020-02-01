Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $513.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 443.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 37.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. 35.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.