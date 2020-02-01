AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $58.71

Shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and traded as low as $55.68. AGEAS/S shares last traded at $55.77, with a volume of 4,403 shares changing hands.

AGESY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGEAS/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

