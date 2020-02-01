Aeron Price Reaches $0.13 (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. Aeron has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $3.52 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeron has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Aeron token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001384 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Coinrail, Gate.io and Kuna.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.00 or 0.02982570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00193566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00120970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinrail, HitBTC, Kuna, Gate.io, Tidex, IDEX, Kucoin, IDAX, Binance, Mercatox and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

