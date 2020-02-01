Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Trading Up 33.5%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price was up 33.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.90, approximately 20,588,547 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 8,694,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $14.81 million, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 79.31% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advaxis by 71.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Advaxis by 143.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 295,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in Advaxis by 3,547.9% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,521,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

