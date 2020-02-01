Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Issues Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Adient updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,068,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.16. Adient has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

